Fiji U20 to field majority local players

Baby Flying Fijians

Baby Flying Fijians Team Manager Apenisa Nasilasila says they will be fielding more local players.

He adds this is to give them a taste of what international competitions is like and also recognizing their efforts.

Nasilasila says this will be their focus especially for the upcoming World Championship in Cape Town, South Africa later this month.

“We have got a good plan that we have in place, most of our players are local and we are trying to get in as many local boys as we can into the squad and we are trying to expose them to the level of competitions that our previous 20’s boys have come through.”

He adds that while they have a few overseas based players, more are expected to arrive this week.

They will use the time before departure to get the team to gel in well together.

The side will take on the hosts South Africa in their first game on the 28th of this month.