Fiji U20 focuses on set-pieces

[ FilePhoto ]

Scrums and set-pieces were major focus for the Sportsworld Fijian U-20 Rugby Union side as they prepare for the Under-20 Super Rugby competition in New Zealand next month.

Assistant head coach Saiasi Fuli says today’s training session at the Bidesi Park in Suva was based on their weaknesses from last year’s Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge.

The 30-member squad carried out running line drills, along with connecting their set-pieces with their scrums and lineouts.

Article continues after advertisement

With around four weeks of preparation before the side departs for New Zealand, Fuli says majority of their training session will be focused on areas that needs improvement.

So far, Fuli is happy with the boy’s performance in training so far, and they are looking forward to the Super 20 competition from March 15th to the 22nd.