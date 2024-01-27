Fiji to meet South Africa in quarterfinals

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has set up a cup quarterfinal showdown against South Africa in the Perth 7s tonight.

The Ben Gollings-coach side once again displayed sheer resilience to mount a scintillating comeback to defeat arch rivals New Zealand 21-14 in its final pool match.

Fiji started on the back foot after losing captain Joseva Talacolo to the sin bin for a cynical infringement.

The numerical advantage allowed the Kiwis to score two tries through Leeroy Carter and Regan Ware for a 14-0 lead.

Fiji managed to reply with a try to hardworking back Ponipate Loganimasi at the stroke of halftime as New Zealand led 14-7 at the breather.

Nippy halfback Terio Tamani led Fiji’s comeback with a sneaky dummy to cross the try line and level the scores at 14-all before Vuiviawa Naduvalo sealed the win with another five pointer at the full-time siren to ensure Fiji topped its pool.

Fiji will now face South Africa in the cup quarterfinal at 11 tonight.

Meanwhile the Fijiana side will face Ireland in the women’s cup quarterfinal at 7:26pm.