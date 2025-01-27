Fiji tied in first place, Fijiana moves up to 11th

The Fiji Men’s 7s team remains tied for first place with Argentina in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings, both sitting at 48 points after three tournaments.

However, it was Argentina who stole the show in Perth, clinching the tournament title while Fiji finished in fifth place.

Despite the setback, Fiji’s earlier performances in Dubai and Cape Town, including a dominant gold medal run in Dubai, have kept them at the top of the standings.

Spain is also in the mix, sharing 48 points but trailing on points differentials.

On the women’s side, the Fijiana 7s team continues to face challenges.

They are currently in 11th place with 8 points after three tournaments, struggling to keep up with dominant teams like New Zealand, who lead the standings, and Australia in second place.