Fiji takes leading role in World Rugby training programs

Fiji has been recognized as the leading country in the deliverance of World Rugby training and education workshops, programs, and courses.

After a successful 2020 training and education program by the Fiji Rugby Development Unit, Fiji’s ranking moved from fifth to leading the World Rugby standings.

This recognition is a reflection of all the hard work and commitment from the FRU as well as the World Rugby Educators and Trainers in Fiji.

Although it was a challenging year due to COVID-19, FRU Development Unit used this challenging time as an opportunity to take their Training and Education program to all parts of the country.

Fiji Rugby Development Manager Koli Sewabu says this is a major boost in delivering their program put in place by Fiji Rugby for all its domestic competitions.

World Rugby has also applauded Fiji Rugby for a successful deliverance of its Training and Education program.