Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

Fiji Rugby’s Acting CEO, Koli Sewabu. [Photo Credit: FRU]

Fiji Rugby is actively exploring significant growth opportunities in the Northern Division, with plans to establish high-performance centres in the region.

This strategic vision was revealed by Fiji Rugby’s Acting CEO, Koli Sewabu, during his address at the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants (FICA) 50th Annual Congress in Nadi.

Sewabu informed attendees that local rugby unions in the North have already identified available land suitable for building these vital high-performance facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently, many talented Northern players often relocate to Viti Levu to access better schooling and club opportunities.

Sewabu believes that developing advanced stadiums and training facilities in the North would help retain this talent within the region, thereby strengthening Fiji’s rugby pipeline for the future.

His comments came as the FICA Congress, themed “Shaping Fiji for Tomorrow’s Challenges and Opportunities,” wrapped up, gathering key government officials, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss Fiji’s economic future.

A significant talking point at the Congress was the potential for Vanua Levu to transform into a vibrant economic hub, with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica confirming that plans for an international airport and port in the North would advance as business opportunities expand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.