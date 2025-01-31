Fiji 7s reps to feature for clubs

[Source: Fiji Bitter Beer/ Facebook]

National 7s head coach, Osea Kolinisau, has confirmed that he will not have his squad play as a team at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s next month.

After finishing fifth at the Perth 7s in Australia last weekend, Kolinisau revealed he would love to see national squad members feature for their clubs.

“I guess all the boys will be playing for their different clubs at the Marist 7s, I like to see them compete for their own clubs, it’ll be nice for the clubs to fight it out.”

Marist Rugby Club president, Lawrence Tikaram says the door is still open for the Fiji 7s squad if they want to register a team.

“First of all with the Fiji team we always leave spots for them and again it’s for the management to contact us, we have worked very closely with the Fiji Rugby Union and we look forward to having their team participate.”

Three overseas teams are confirmed for the Marist 7s with two from Sa-moa and one coming from the United States of America.

There will be 48 men’s teams, 24 youth and nine for the women’s along with six teams each for the boy’s and girl’s under-18 divisions.

The Marist 7s will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from March 20th to the 22nd.