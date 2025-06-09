FBC to broadcast Flying Fijians test on Pay-Per-View

Rugby enthusiasts across Fiji and globally will be able watch FIJI Water Flying Fijians and Scotland test on Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Pay-per-view channel Viti.plus.

This is made possible through an exciting partnership between the FBC and Fiji Rugby.

For just $30 FJD, supporters both locally and abroad can purchase access to the Pay-Per-View (PPV) broadcast, ensuring no one misses a moment of the action.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Broadcasting Corporation Tarun Patel, shared his enthusiasm for this collaboration.

“FBC is proud to partner with Fiji Rugby to bring this thrilling encounter to Fijians everywhere. We understand the passion our people have for rugby, and this affordable Pay-Per-View option ensures that every fan, whether in Fiji or abroad, can cheer on the Flying Fijians as they take on Scotland.”

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Rugby Koli Sewabu added that this test match is a crucial part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming international season.

“Thanks to FBC, we’re able to make this game accessible at an affordable price, ensuring that no Fijian is left behind. The HFC Bank Stadium will be electric, and now, so will living rooms and gatherings across the globe.”

The service will be available to viewers in Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Europe, and beyond, making it easier than ever for the Fijian diaspora to rally behind their national team.

The historic clash is set to electrify the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, July 12th with kick-off scheduled for 4pm.

Viewers can purchase and view the livestream on: https://www.viti.plus

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.