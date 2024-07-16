Fans urged to attend Vodafone Deans zone finals

[Source: File Photo]

Fans and rugby enthusiasts are encouraged to come out in numbers this weekend to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to witness the finals of the Vodafone Deans Trophy Southern and Eastern competition.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua says fans should be on the lookout for the clash between Nasinu Secondary School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School for the under-18 grade in the southern zone.

Muamua says both sides will be looking to prove themselves by defeating giant schools in their previous pool game.

“Nasinu is unbeaten, and in this final, they will try to maintain that number one position, so they can be in a better position to play with that number three. Whereas for MGM, they have a point to prove. They won the under-17 grade last year, and they have to prove their win last year wasn’t a fluke.”

Muamua adds that both schools will be battling for a spot in the nationals, which makes this weekend’s round of games an exciting one.

The southern zone finals will be held on Saturday while the Eastern zone will be on Friday.

Meanwhile, the western zone will be having their semi-finals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka while there will be a playoff between North One and North Two in Labasa.

ML