Error rate frustrates Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The basic errors committed by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua yesterday in Dunedin against the Highlanders in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash frustrated coach Mick Byrne.

Despite a lot of possession, the Fijians conceded a few loose turnovers which really hurt the side.

Byrne says there were some high ball misses, a couple of lose carries and casualness around the breakdown.

The Highlanders were surprised yesterday that the Drua kicked a lot and Byrne says it was something they tried to bring in.

“I think the boys were trying to play a little bit of football down the other end, we mentioned it at halftime that it’s a good opportunity there especially if kick out of our end but when they kick back to you it’s a great time to counter, it’s a great field too nice and dry so we’ll address that during the week.”

The Drua was walloped 39-3 by the Highlanders.

This Saturday the Drua hosts Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka at 2:05pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.