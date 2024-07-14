England legend hails Beauden Barrett’s ‘one-man Bomb Squad’ effort

[Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks legend Beauden Barrett produced a match-winning cameo off the bench against England at Eden Park, leaving onlookers awestruck.

It was a second standout performance from the 33-year-old after impressing in the first win over England just last week.

Coming off the bench for Stephen Perofeta, Barrett produced in the big moments for the All Blacks, setting up a try for Mark Tele’a and playing an instrumental role in his side’s narrow 24-17 victory and 2-0 series win.

The win over the Red Rose not only saw the All Blacks keep their insane 30-year unbeaten run at Eden Park intact but also saw Barrett notch up a mind-blowing 103rd victory in his 125th cap.

His shift against the English resulted in calls for him to be named as the Player of the Match despite playing just 25 of the 80 minutes.

Beauden Barrett masterclass

Barrett kicked well out of hand, put in a marvellous chip, chase and volley that almost resulted in a try, set up Tele’a’s score and managed to hold up Jamie George to deny England a late equaliser – although that would matter little.

“Beauden Barrett has rescued the All Blacks in both Tests. Break glass in case of emergency,” SA writer Dylan Jack remarked on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The praise was not just heaped, but poured on Barrett online, and Squidge Rugby analyst Will Owen also weighed in.

“Beauden Barrett has been one of my favourite things about international rugby for a good decade now. What an impact already,” he wrote, with brother Robbie adding: “Is there a minimum number of minutes someone has to play to get Man of the Match? Asking for a Beauden!”

The seven legendary All Blacks who have won 100 Test matches

Meanwhile, South African Ben Karpinski likened Barrett’s impact to the Springboks’ bench tactics.

“What a test match! Brilliant comeback from the All Blacks completely lead by Beauden Barrett. One man bomb squading,” he wrote.

Japan-based writer Rich Freeman used Barrett’s performance to dispel the notion that the Japan Rugby League One competition is not a good quality.

His post read: “For those that say coming to play rugby in Japan is a career killer – I give you Beauden Barrett!! (Not to mention half the Springboks!)”

Former England captain Will Carling also chimed in to praise the playmaker.

“Incredible impact by @beaudenbarrett – amazing touches. So near for England. Great glimpse of Sleightholme Jr – some exciting talent for England going forward,” his post read.

Other posts read: “Beauden Barrett is different gravy. Like he was playing in a separate postcode to everyone else.”

And: “Beauden Barrett turning up out of nowhere and embarrassing both teams’ previous 60 minutes just for fun.”

Times writer Will Kelleher added: “Beauden Barrett drips with class. Superb. Gamechanger!”