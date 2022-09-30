Eels seek to end drought

[Source: Paramatta Eels]

Paramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has told his players to ‘be selfish’ ahead of Sunday night’s grand final against Penrith Panthers.

The Eels have a chance at ending a 36-year premiership drought which is the longest in the NRL.

However, speaking to nrl.com, Arthur wants the players to forget about history and what it would mean to the club’s legion of long-suffering fans if they were to topple the defending champions.

Arthur isn’t trying to ignore the enormous weight on his squad and the Eels have been embracing the challenge to create their own history.

The Eels take on Viliame Kikau’s Panthers at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.