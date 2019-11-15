Eddie Jones keen on Blues star Sotutu for England

Head Coach Eddie Jones is reported to be interested in seeing if rising Blues star Hoskins Sotutu wants to play for England.

Sotutu who is the son of 1999 Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup inside center Waisake Sotutu – has an English mother, and is technically eligible to choose between three nations including Fiji at test level.

The 21-year-old has set Super Rugby Aotearoa alight with his displays at No 8, with some observers likening him to a young Zinzan Brooke because of his range of running, kicking, passing and lineout skills.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Jones, who coached England to last year’s World Cup, “is thought to be keen to establish if Sotutu holds any interest in playing for England while he remains uncapped’’.

Last week Sotutu revealed to New Zealand media that he was not focusing on test rugby at this stage.

Speaking to stuff.co Sotutu says whatever is next will come.

He says he’s dad’s Fijian heritage and he has that Kiwi side plus his mum is English as well so he can qualify for an English passport.

Sotutu and the Blues are on a bye this week.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders will host the Crusaders at 7:05pm on Saturday and on Sunday the Hurricanes meet the Chiefs at 3:35pm.