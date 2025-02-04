Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl playoff history and wins

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) celebrates a catch for a two point conversion with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. [Source: Reuters]

The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl crown, while the Philadelphia Eagles are eyeing a second title overall in the NFL’s championship game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

The clash will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII in 2023 when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

EAGLES AND CHIEFS’ SUPER BOWL PLAYOFF HISTORY AND WINS

The Eagles have played 54 playoff games (28-26) since being founded 91 years ago, winning their only Super Bowl in 2018 when they beat the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs have played 47 playoff games (26-21) since their formation in 1959, winning four Super Bowls — the third highest in the league’s history alongside the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME EAGLES AND CHIEFS PLAYED IN THE SUPER BOWL?

The Eagles’ latest Super Bowl appearance came in 2023 when they let a 10-point halftime lead slip through their fingers as the Chiefs triumphed 38-35 at Super Bowl 57.

The Chiefs will make their fifth trip to the NFL title decider in six years and could become the first team to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy three years in a row if they beat the Eagles, having beaten the San Francisco 49ers last year.

EAGLES AND CHIEFS’ SUPER BOWL HISTORY COMPARED

The Eagles have played in four Super Bowls in their history, losing three.

The Chiefs hold a commanding 4-2 record in six Super Bowls.

EAGLES AND CHIEFS’ MEMORABLE SUPER BOWL APPEARANCES

In 2018, the Eagles delivered an inspiring script by upsetting the then defending champions the Patriots with a 41-33 victory to clinch their only Super Bowl title, completing a remarkable turnaround after finishing last in their division in the 2016-17 season.

For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime to give his side a 25-22 win over the 49ers in a Super Bowl thriller to cement their status as an NFL dynasty last year.