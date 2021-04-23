Drua’s CEO post advertised

The Fiji Rugby Union has today advertised the Fijian Drua Chief Executive’s position.

Last month the Drua and Moana Pasifika were granted conditional licenses by New Zealand Rugby to join a planned Super Rugby competition next year.

According to FRU, the Drua’s CEO position represents a unique opportunity to lay the foundation for the team’s long term ambitions in the professional rugby landscape.

The CEO will report to the Board of Directors and will be responsible for executing a business strategy for the Fijian Drua to compete to the highest level in Super Rugby.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they’re working within the timeline before meeting the June 30th deadline.

“We needed to go out quickly because we needed to be able to prepare a team that will compete in our first season of competition in 2022.”

As revealed three weeks ago, the Drua will operate as an independent entity and will have a Board which will be comprised of members from a yet to be confirmed private equity partner, FRU and World Rugby.

Interested individuals have now until 5pm on the 15th of this month to apply.