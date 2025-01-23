Drua youngsters help LA side

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

A few Fijian Drua Development players have been helping out the visiting RFC Los Angeles side from USA.

Former Wallaby, Stephen Hoiles, who is the team coach says a few of his players were sick last week and he’s glad a few Drua youngsters came and helped with their scrum.

The LA rugby coach is impressed and in awe with the Drua facility at Legalega in Nadi.

Hoiles says this is one of the reasons Fiji rugby has improved over the last five years.

He adds a lot of players are playing together for the first time but he”s glad they have stars like Semi Kunatani who can guide the team.



The intensity of rugby according to Hoiles has increased within a week and there’ll be less smiles on Friday when they face the Drua.

The former Wallabies loose forward is surprised with the number of players who haven’t been to Fiji.

Of the 35 players on tour, 20 are in Fiji for the first time.

The Drua hosts Rugby FC Los Angeles on Friday at 3pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.