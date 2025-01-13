Drua to host RFCLA in pre-season showdown

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

For the first time ever, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host a team from the United States in the Major League Rugby competition, at Churchill Park, Lautoka, later this month.

This, according to Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson.

He said the Fijian Drua versus Rugby Football Club Los Angeles match will help the Drua with their preparations for this year’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season which kicks off next month.

To make this exciting clash accessible to as many fans as possible, the Fijian Drua have announced ticket prices at just $5 for the grass embankment and $10 for the stands.

The RFCLA squad will feature Fijian fan favorite and Olympic gold medal winner Semi Kunatani, along with Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali’ifano.

The Fijian Drua will play the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles at Churchill Park in Lautoka on January 24th.

Their first match this season is against the Brumbies on the 15th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.