Drua skipper raring to go

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain and back-rower Meli Derenalagi says that their training has been a long time coming and the squad is raring to go hard this season.

The Nadi man says the squad cannot wait to get on the field to do what they do best.

Derenalagi adds the hype is the same as they compete for a spot in their second trial match against the Melbourne Rebels.

“The boys have been preparing for long now – 16 weeks. The boys cannot wait to go on for the season and play the first game.”

He says this is a great way to test the waters ahead of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua will clash with the Rebels on Friday.