Drua skipper back at training

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Nemani Nagusa is expected to return to the starting line-up against the Reds this weekend.

Coach Mick Byrne says the skipper has joined the team in training today after pulling a knee injury against Brumbies in round two.

Byrne says they’ll stay in consultation with their medical team on the availability of the injured players.

“Nemani is back in camp, he had his knee looked at and he was training today. We are assessing him and how he pulls up from training today. Of course, this week is a big week for us, we are going ready to play the Australian champions.”

Caleb Muntz who failed his concussion test against the Rebels last Friday is also training with the side.

Byrne says they are also assessing new inclusion Frank Lomani who has been undergoing a fitness test with the team’s strength and conditioning test.

The Drua faces Reds on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium at 8.45pm.

Before this, the Fijiana Drua also plays the Reds at 6pm at the same venue.

Both these matches will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.