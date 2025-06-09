Drua renews partnership with major sponsor

[Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has renewed their partnership with Rooster Chicken ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The move marks four years since the Drua have been partners with the poultry company.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial, Shane Hussein, said the renewal was both symbolic and deeply meaningful.

Article continues after advertisement

“When Rooster Chicken agreed to be our first sponsor back in 2021, the Fijian Drua existed only as a business case on an Excel sheet. This was also the time of COVID and uncertainty was prevalent. Rooster Chicken took a leap of faith, before we had even played a single Super Rugby Pacific match. Four years later, they’ve become part of our identity and our journey. Their decision to renew reflects not just loyalty, but shared belief in what the Drua represents for all Fijians. We’re honoured to have Rooster Chicken remain a big part of our vuvale as we continue to grow together.”

The renewed partnership reflects the close bond between the two organizations and celebrates their shared journey of growth and success since the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific debut.

The 2026 season will start in February.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.