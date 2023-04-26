Drua ready to give visitors the blues

Drua fans at Churchill Park, Lautoka. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is again calling for the fans to pack Churchill Park in Lautoka when they face the Blues in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Our Drua has four more home games this season.

Coach Mick Byrne says that balancing the players’ daily schedules will result in a great game against the Blues.

“That’s something we look forward to and the key..the real thing here is and from our internal perspective, I’m ready to have a training day today, recovery day tomorrow and a really good training day on Thursday which we’ve only had three times this year and the three times we’ve done that we’ve won games.”



The Drua will take on the Blues in the culture round on Saturday at 2:05pm and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.