Drua out for redemption this weekend

Mesulame Dolokoto of the Drua (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 match between the NSW Waratahs and Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Friday, February 28, 2025. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be out for redemption on Saturday when they face the Chiefs, as they look to right their wrongs from their last home game in Suva against the Brumbies.

Despite their loss to the Waratahs on Friday night, head coach Glen Jackson is happy with the improvement from their previous two games.

This weekend’s match against the Chiefs will be one of the toughest for the Drua, but coach Glen Jackson is adamant they have what it takes to secure their first home win.

The Drua will be heading back to their drawing board this week, and see how can contain the Chiefs explosive attacking stratergies.

“So we’ll go home and have the weekend off, try and rest and keep our positive frame on, but then we got a big game against the Chiefs in Lautoka and we know we let ourselves down against the Brumbies at home so it’ll be good to get back against a very good Chiefs side. It’s going to be a tough battle for us but to get back home to Lautoka will be exciting.”

Jackson is calling out to fans to come out in numbers in Lautoka and cheer them on as they play one of their toughest match this season.

The Drua will take on the Chiefs at 3.35pm while the Drua Women faces the Reds at 1.05pm at Churchill Park.

