Drua next for Olympian Jasa Veremalua

Olympian Jasa Veremalua is interested in representing Fiji again, but this time on a different stage.

After completing his sevens career on a high, the 32-year-old has set his sights on playing for the Fijian Drua next year.

He knows he’ll need to earn his spot and he says there is a growing interest from local players to be part of Fiji and Super Rugby history.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes like other players I also want to play 15s rugby. I haven’t contacted anyone with regards to my plans. But if I do get a chance to return to Fiji, playing for the Drua will be my first option.”

Veremalua who is playing for San Diego Legion in USA’s Major League Rugby adds he’s keen on learning more about the code and ways he can improve his game.

“The transition from 7s to 15s for me was easy because I had been playing for the local club in Sigatoka before coming here and I was able to learn the tricks of the game. And since joining San Diego Legion I was able to learn more about being a professional player.”

37 players will be contracted for the Drua’s maiden campaign and they are expected to play the bulk of their home matches in Suva, provided international travel borders reopens.