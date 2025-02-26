Drua focus on mental toughness

[Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are determined to sharpen their mental game as they prepare to take on the NSW Waratahs this Friday.

After letting late leads slip in their past two matches against the Brumbies and Hurricanes, head coach Glen Jackson is urging his side to stay composed under pressure and close out games more effectively.

Reflecting on their narrow defeat to the Hurricanes, Jackson believes his team should have secured the win, especially with four minutes left on the clock.

“I think we should have won, especially in the weekend with four minutes to go. There’s a bit of onus on our bench. We had a really strong bench, but unfortunately, we probably let that slip. It’s frustrating not just for the fans but even more so for the players.”



Despite the loss, Jackson remains optimistic, highlighting the progress the Drua have made this season.

With the Super Rugby Pacific season shaping up to be tighter than ever, Jackson emphasized the importance of securing every possible point.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now shift their focus to ensuring they finish strong when they face the Waratahs in Round 3 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season this Friday.

