Drua beat Force in warmup

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua recorded its second Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific warmup match win.

Our Drua defeated Western Force 48-38 in Australia last night.

Tries were scored by Frank Lomani, Ilaisa Droasese, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in the first spell.

Western Force crossed for two tries as the Drua led 29-12 at halftime.

Our side was leading 41-24 with 12 minutes to go when the hosts staged a brave fightback to trail 41-38 with two minutes remaining.

However, the Tevita Ikanivere-captained side sealed the win with a try to prop Kaliopasi Uluilakepa who got two in the match.

The Drua will play Moana Pasifika in its Super Rugby Pacific round one match next Saturday in New Zealand.