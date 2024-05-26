Drua aware of Tavatavanawai strength

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere has shared strategies to contain Highlanders winger and fellow Fijian Timoci Tavatavanawai in this afternoon’s Round 13 match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He says that the backline and midfield players have focused on perfecting their tackles, knowing that this is where Tavatavanawai excels.

“He’s a good player and strong too, he played for the Moana and I know he is going to be playing against us for the Highlanders and we look to chop him using tackle techniques, backline and midfield players have been working very hard on that this week.”

Ikanivere adds that they hope to limit Tavatavanawai’s meters gained in today’s match.

The two sides will clash at 2.05pm and it will be LIVE on FBC Sports.