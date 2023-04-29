Drua aims to be unbeaten in Fiji; Blues out to spoil the party

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is targeting to remain unbeaten at home while the Auckland Blues are out to spoil the party in today’s Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific in Lautoka.

Drua who currently sit 9th on the standings are chasing a quarterfinal spot while the Blues, who are 5th and are aiming to make the final again.

Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says they know the Blues will be tough as they have been playing well.

However, Ikanivere says the team have a game plan and they will need to execute it well in order to challenge last year’s losing finalists.

Drua forward Vilive Miramira is excited to be starting again as he returns from injury.

Miramira says they respect the Blues but they are also out for a win.

“When Drua’s at home it seems like they play with a lot of freedom and confidence so we’re gearing it up to be one of the biggest games of the season for us and it’s really important we go do our best to get a win .”

Blues coach Leon Macdonald says the Drua have built their own fortress in Fiji and they are dangerous at home having beaten the Crusaders and Rebels.

Macdonald says the Drua can strike from anywhere which is something they will need to careful of.

“Tackling we are going to have to tackle really well obviously really dangerous Drua with the ball very creative with the tries and they score from all over the park so our concentration in the heat with the crowd level has to be on point.”

The Drua and Blues match kicks off at 2.05pm today at Churchill Park.