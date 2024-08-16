Drua academy to host combine camp

The Fijian Drua Academy will host a combined camp at the end of this month, where youngsters selected from the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vodafone Deans competition will be eager to prove themselves.

Following the camp, the academy will then select future rugby stars.

Drua Academy Programme Lead, Ben Takubu says they only have 30 spots available and they will be selected after the camp where they will be offered contracts.

“So once they’ve been selected past the screening stage we offer them their offer letter to attend the combine camp and scheduled for the first combined camp that’s on the 29th to the 30th of this month, whereby from all those selected, students from the screening will go through that combined camp and if they go through that stage we will offer them their respective contracts.”

Takubu explains that the selection process involves coaches from the four secondary school zones submitting their reports.

These reports are then reviewed and tallied, followed by a thorough screening of players from each zone.

Meanwhile, in the Deans Under 18 semi-final Nasinu Secondary will meet Cuvu College at 3.25 pm while Ratu Navula College will meet Queen Victoria School at 5 pm.

You can watch these matches LIVE on FBC Sports.