Dominion Brothers on track for another youth title

Marist 7s Youth champions Dominion Brothers will have a chance to claim the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s under 21 title today.

Dominion Brothers are one of the four teams that will feature in the FBC Sports Youth semifinals today.

The side will take on FBC Gaunavou in the first semifinal while Vueti Cakau takes on Ambassadors.

Looking at the main Cup quarterfinals, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarians meet Uluinakau, Dominion Brothers play a star-studded Blue Gas Police Blue side which has the likes of Terio Tamani, Kalione Nasoko, Livai Ikanikoda, Keponi Paul, Rusiate Matai, Sakeo Railoa, and Joseva Talacolo.

Blue Diamond tackles Blue Gas Police White while Tabadamu battles Raiwasa Resort Taveuni in the last quarterfinal.

Top teams like Army, Wadigi Salvo, and Maravu Taveuni have failed to make the Cup quarterfinals.

National 7s reps Sevuloni Mocenacagi, his younger brothers Isoa and Sevuloni Tabu, Meli Derenalagi, Alasio Naduva, and Josua Vakurinabili are part of the Army team.

The final day of the Savusavu 7s is now underway at Ganilau Park.