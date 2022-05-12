Dolokoto at seven, Ratave starts

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hooker Mesulame Dolokoto has been named as an openside flanker for this weekend’s clash against Moana Pasifika.

Three hookers are in the matchday squad with Dolokoto at seven, Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and Tevita Ikanivere will come off the bench.

Dolokoto is not new to the position as he played as flanker and number eight for Queen Victoria School in the Deans competition.

Haereiti Hetet, Togiatama and Manasa Saulo starts up front with Isoa Nasilasila and Viliame Rarasea as locks.

Captain Meli Derenlagi, Dolokoto and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta are the loose forwards.

Impressive Onisi Ratave is in the starting 15 and teams up with Vinaya Habosi on the wings while

the midfield combination of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota returns.

Frank Lomani and Teti Tela are back with Kitione Taliga at fullback.

A notable inclusion on the bench is former captain Nemani Nagusa.

The Drua takes on Moana Pasifika at 4:35pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.