Doge credits family for success

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

In the trajectory of a rugby player’s path, support plays an integral role, and for Mesake Doge, the prop of Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

And the additional encouragement from his family propelled him to his current achievements.

At 30 years old, Doge made his return to competitive rugby just three months ago, having endured an arduous 11-month struggle with an ACL injury.

Despite the challenges, he made his presence felt for the Flying Fijians in their recent match against France, which concluded with a score of 34-17.

However, this familiarity with donning the white jersey isn’t foreign to Doge, considering his association with the Fijian Drua team.

His ascent to this level was made possible due to the unwavering and steadfast support provided by his family.

‘My entire family has always been for me especially when I started back in Fiji while I was playing in the Skipper Cup they used to come watch me. That small support really carried me through.”

Doge, a pivotal figure in Queen Victoria School’s victory of the Deans Trophy in 2011, reflects that witnessing the unwavering faith his family had in him ignited a belief within himself that he too could aspire to represent his nation on the rugby field one day.

From 2019 to 2021, Doge showcased his skills as a member of Brive Rugby in the French Top 14 competition, and he subsequently joined Dragons in the Wales United Rugby Championship. Currently, he holds a contract with the Fijian Drua.

Presently, Doge, alongside the Flying Fijians, is stationed in London, diligently preparing for the upcoming test match against England scheduled for Sunday at 2.05am.