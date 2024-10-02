Displace on-field a concern for Fiji U18 says Tuidraki

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji School Boys Under-18 captain Samuela Tuidraki acknowledged discipline issues as a lingering concern despite their impressive back-to-back victories over the Australian School Boys in their Test series.

Fiji secured a commanding 34-25 win at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday, completing a memorable double over the visitors.

Tuidraki adds that tightening up their game is crucial as they look ahead to future challenges, highlighting the importance of teamwork in addressing these issues

“We definitely lacked discipline but the message relayed to the boys was for us to reconnect and they managed to get the job done and this makes me so proud of them.”

Despite the victory, Fiji’s captain is determined to lead the team in improving key aspects of their performance.

The side earlier won 26-14 to the Aussies.