Devo Babas leads Fiji Bitter 7s Series table

[File Photo]

Devo Babas are currently at the top of the points standings in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series and are on track to be crowned the series champions following the Marist 7s later this month.

With 1012.316 points, Devo Babas lead the table, while the Lavidi Brothers are hot on their heels in second place with 967.035 points.

Warden Gold sits in third place with 908.970 points, followed by Police Blue, TMC Warriors, Tabadamu, and Yaro Chiefs.

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/Facebook]

As the 2025 season enters its final stages, the competition remains fierce for the top three spots, with two tournaments left.

The Nawaka 7s will take place next week at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on March 14th and 15th.

The series will culminate with the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, scheduled to be held at the HFC Bank Stadium from March 22nd to 25th.

