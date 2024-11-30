Debutants showed out for Fiji Men’s 7s

Fiji kicked off their Dubai 7s campaign with a hard-fought 21-15 victory over Spain in their opening match.

The team showcased the impact of their new talent, with debutants Kavekini Tanivanuakula scoring two tries and George Bose adding another.

Filipe Sauturaga was clinical with his kicking, successfully converting all three tries to secure the win.

Despite a resilient effort from Spain, Fiji held their ground to begin their tournament on a positive note.

Fiji will play USA in their next game at 9.52 pm.