Debut for Tove, Buna moves to centre

[ Source : Fiji Rugby]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua winger Repeka Tove will make her debut for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s in the number 14 jersey tomorrow when they play Papua New Guinea in round two of the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship in Australia.

Coach Moses Rauluni has made nine changes and two positional switches in his starting side.

Retained are Mereoni Nakesa, Doreen Narokete, captain Karalaini Naisewa, Merewai Cumu and Luisa Tisolo.

A new look front row of Iris Verebalavu, Keleni Marawa and Tiana Robanakadavu have been given a chance with Asinate Serevi coming to partner Nakesa as locks.

Narokete switches from lock to blindside flanker together with Fulori Nabura at seven and Naisewa is the number eight.

Setaita Railumu will run the show at halfback and Merewalei Rokouono at flyhalf.

Speedster Atelaite Buna moves from the wing to center where she will be guided by Cumu who’s been retained as a second five eighth, and Merewairita Neivosa is the other winger.

Article continues after advertisement

Tisolo will be at fullback, and the reserves are Unaisi Lalabalavu,Loraini Senivutu,Vika Matarugu,Nunia Daunimoala,Sulita Waisega, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita and Adita Milinia.

The Fijiana takes on PNG at 7:30pm tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.