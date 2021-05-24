Dawai jokes that he is not sure who his relatives will cheer for

Fiji born and Highlanders wing Mosese Dawai says his relatives in Ra and Nadi have booked a bus to watch this weekend’s Super Rugby match in Suva.

Dawai who hails from Bucalevu, Nakorotubu Ra, arrived with the team last night and is looking forward to catching up with loved ones in Fiji.

The 23 year old says his father is already in the country while his mum will be coming in later as they are eager to watch him in action against the Swire Shipping Drua.

But when asked if he knew which team his relatives will be cheering for, Dawai jokingly says he is not sure at the moment.

“I don’t know that will be a good question, I don’t know but we will find out on Saturday.”

Dawai says it will definitely be a special moment for him if he is picked for the match.

Highlanders coach Tony Brown says the side will not underestimate the Drua especially in their backyard.

“Yeah I think they will be passionate and want to put on a really good performance for their people and I think they will want to prove themselves against us on Saturday.”

The Highlanders meet the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Saturday at 4.35pm.