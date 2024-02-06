Daunivucu called up by France U-20

The son of 2005 Fiji 7s Melrose Cup winner and 2007 Flying Fijians Rugby World Cup halfback, Jone Daunivucu, is in line to make his France Under 20 debut.

18-year-old Simeli Daunivucu has been called up by the French U20.

The young center continues to stamp his mark in France considering his age and the players he faces.

Simeli is part of the squad preparing to face Scotland in round two of the Six Nations U20 this weekend.

On Boxing Day two six weeks ago, Simeli made his Top 14 debut for La Rochelle against Stade Francais.