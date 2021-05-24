Daugunu in Barbarians squad

Fiji born Wallabies winger, Filipo Daugunu has been named in the Barbarians 24-member squad against Samoa.

The Reds winger is one of the 11 Wallabies named by Dave Rennie for the Killik Cup double-header at Twickenham.

He is joined by Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Rob Leota, Tate McDermott, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Izaia Perese, James O’Connor, Angus Bell and Nic White.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Rugby.com.au]