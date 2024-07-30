Cuvu College U18 sets its eyes on the prize

The Cuvu College Under-18 side is determined not to repeat the mistakes made in their 2018 game against Ratu Kadavulevu School.

Acknowledging their past defeat in the Deans final, the Nadroga-based school is focused on making a comeback this time around.

Assistant coach Samisoni Navatu notes that the players have shown significant improvements and believes the team will perform much better by addressing a few key weaknesses.

“Showing that we try and dominate our small areas that we were weak in in the previous games. And on top of that, we have learned some weaknesses that we are trying to amend during the final with Ratu Navula”.

Meanwhile, the other U18 quarterfinals will see Nasinu Secondary School facing Tailevu North, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School going up against Ratu Navula while Queen Victoria School plays Marist Brothers High School.

The Vodafone Deans National Quarterfinals will take place next weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The matches will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel, and overseas viewers can watch via pay-per-view.