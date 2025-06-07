Cunningham hails grit and leadership in commanding win

Ioan Cunningham

Vodafone Fijiana head coach Ioan Cunningham was full of praise for his side following their emphatic 59–5 win over Tonga in Round 1 of the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship yesterday.

The team overcame challenging weather conditions to deliver a dominant and disciplined performance, which Cunningham believes is a strong foundation for the rest of the campaign.

With a mix of experienced players and several debutants stepping up, the coach highlighted the depth and determination within the squad.

“Yeah, I’m really proud of everyone. Everyone that played today, but also the whole squad that have worked really hard over the last two weeks. To score 59 points in these tough conditions is something that we can really build on.”

He also singled out young Captain Alfreda Fisher for her outstanding leadership and work rate.

Cunningham further emphasized the importance of building depth and welcomed the contribution of new players.

The Fijiana will now prepare for Samoa in round 2, which will be held in Lawaqa Park on the 14th of this month.

