Crusaders break Chiefs’ hearts Again in thrilling Super Rugby Pacific final

The Crusaders are kings of Super Rugby Pacific once more, edging the Chiefs 16–12 in a pulsating 2025 final at a packed Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch.

In a match that had fans on the edge of their seats, it was fly-half Rivez Reihana who stood tall under pressure, nailing a clutch penalty in the 73rd minute to seal the Crusaders’ victory and break Chiefs hearts for the third straight year.

The Chiefs, chasing redemption after back-to-back final defeats, came roaring back late in the first half with a brilliant try from Shaun Stevenson, narrowing the Crusaders’ lead to just one point at halftime.

But missed kicks from star playmaker Damian McKenzie, including a missed conversion and second-half penalty came back to haunt them.

Reihana’s flawless boot and cool head guided the Crusaders home in a brutal, fast-paced battle that swung back and forth all night.

It’s yet another chapter of heartbreak for the Chiefs, who have now lost three consecutive finals while the Crusaders, relentless as ever, reclaim their place at the top of the Pacific.

