Cotter wants continuity

The Flying Fijians aims to continue where they left off at the Autumn Nations Cup after a comprehensive victory over Georgia six months ago.

This is easier said than done according to Head Coach Vern Cotter as Fiji prepares to face the All Blacks after a decade.

Cotter says players like Leone Nakarawa adds more depth to the squad.

“One of the things we wanted to do is to have continuity, there are a couple of players who are unavailable, Leone Nakarawa was unavailable he’s back with us and brings experience and we have Simione Kuruvoli who comes back to the team and there is a good mixture.”

The national coach adds it’s good to have a leaders group in camp.

“We want continuity from the game we had with Georgia. Key figures are still there, like Nemani Nadolo, Frank Lomani, Sam Matavesi. There is a core group of players that have played a lot for the Flying Fijians and we will be using them to set our baseline for this competition.”

The Flying Fijians first test against the All Blacks will kick-off next Saturday in Dunedin followed by the second in Hamilton a week later.