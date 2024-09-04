Core skills a focus for selectors

Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Unit technical coach Mike Legge says core skills in a particular position is one of the main areas he focuses on in selecting players.

Legge was one of the selectors during the Fiji Schoolboys trials which was held at Suva Grammar School grounds in Suva yesterday.

Around 80 players were selected to participate in the trials, from where the those selected will be representing Fiji against an Australian

Schoolboys side that will be touring Fiji later this month.

“Mainly just from a technical side of things, we’re just looking at their core skills, especially position specific, what they do in their various positions and things like that. So overall that’s what we’re looking at and how we mold that into a team.”

Legge also says having these types of program is a good way to help with the development of the sport, especially in producing players for national teams.

The side will be playing two of their test matches against Australia’s Schoolboys later this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.