Consistency in training is a must says Rodu

Consistency in training is needed for teams to perform well on the field.

National women’s football coach Marika Rodu says more needs to be done to boost the team’s performances in the Digicel Super League.

He says after round three of the competition, some teams have performed exceptionally well while others are still lacking behind.

Rodu says to get the teams to play at the same competitive level, consistently in training is a must.

“Training has to make an impact on the player’s performance. I think that’s one thing Ba does consistently. The teams that have been performing consistently are the ones that have been affecting their players effectively in training so what they train is what they play in the games and how they play in the games is how they train back at home.”

The national women’s football coach says they will be working with teams including Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri who are yet to record any win in the Super League.

As of now, Ba leads the points standings with nine points, having a better goal difference than Rewa who sits at second also with nine points.

Labasa is in third place with six points.

The women’s Super League, as well as the Digicel Premier League, will continue next weekend.