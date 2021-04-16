Cokaibusa saves Nadroga in final minute

Phase play and patience was key to Nadroga’s 29-28 win over Namosi as they record their second Skipper Cup win.

Nadroga held possession in the first two minutes moving forward.

In the play, Namosi was penalized for not rolling away from the ruck.

Nadroga was then awarded the penalty kick by Kelemedi Navucu who was successfully pushing the visitors to lead 3-0.

Sevanaia Rokotuinaceva scored in the 11th minute after successfully making it past the Namosi backline at the corner.

Conversion by Kelemedi Navucu was successful and Nadroga took the lead 10-0

Namosi took the ball into the Nadroga territory where Nadroga made a wrong entry in the ruck.

Joseva Vunisa successfully converted for a 3-10 scoreline.

A scrum was awarded to Namosi in the 20th minute after Nadroga’s Jone Koroiduadua knocked the ball.

Namosi took advantage of this opportunity, Vinaya Habosi scored the first try for the hosts at the corner.

An unsuccessful penalty still left Namosi trailing behind 8-10.

Namosi took possession of the ball 5 metres from the try line where Nadroga went offside, Namosi’s Apakuki Vuaviri did not think twice and did a quick tap where he successfully scored another try for his side.

Namosi led 15-10 after a successful conversion from Joseva Vunisa.

Manueli Ratuniyarawa scored the second try for Nadroga 37 minutes into the first half, unfortunately, the conversion was unsuccessful.

The two teams were tied 15 all at half time.

Just two minutes into the second half, Nadroga was awarded a penalty after Namosi was penalised for not releasing the ball in the ruck, the kick proved unsuccessful.

Peni Matawalu of Namosi was given a yellow card after a dangerous tackle.

The hosts played one man down. They were awarded a penalty kick after Nadroga was caught offside in the 56th minute.

Namosi led 18-15.

Ratuinaisa Navuma made a quick try after the ball was contested in Namosis five-metre line for a good six minutes.

Nadrogas Paula Bête added the points to 22 after a successful conversion.

Namosi fought back keeping the ball away from their territory, Apakuki Vuaviri scored a corner try and Namosi led again 23-22 after a successful conversion.

Habosi raced to the corner for a final try that gave the hosts a 28-22 lead.

Nadroga surprised the crowd in the final minute after they pushed through to the end, with five phases as a result Josaia Cokaibusa went in untouched to score the winning try.

Nadroga gave a big upset to the host finishing 29-28