Coach grateful for Ryan and Baber

Ben Ryan (Left), Osea Kolinisau and Gareth Baber

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau is thankful for the opportunity to work alongside former national coach Gareth Baber and to be receiving support from another past mentor, Ben Ryan.

Kolinisau knows the job is challenging but is confident he has the backing of some of the greatest minds.

Not only are they helping him from the side-lines but Osea Kolinisau says he has had a chance to learn more than just being a coach.

“One thing that was taught to me by Ben Ryan was “Oscar, coaching is learning and you should never close a door of learning”. Something I like, I go to pick the mind of Gareth Baber, he is an Olympic Gold medal winning coach and I have enjoyed working with him and picking his mind and it’s good to have him with the team.”

Our national coach has also put his hand up to develop a team for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He says while he looks forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands, he will also have to consider his family.

The Fiji Rugby Union board and management are expected to start with Kolinisau’s contract negotiations this week.