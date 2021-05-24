Cleary stick to same Panthers lineup

Panthers Coach Ivan Cleary has named the same side that beat the Titans last week but there are two notable names in the extended squad.

Cleary has included Brian To’o and Moses Leota in the reserves as both players trained with the team on Monday as they edge closer to making their returns after long lay-offs to start the year.

The Eels will welcome Tom Opacic who returns to the backline in some much-needed relief for side and their injury woes.

Dylan Brown returns to his usual five-eighth role with Jakob Arthur shifting to the reserves.

You can watch the Panthers and Eels match LIVE on Friday on the FBC Sports channel at 9:55pm.