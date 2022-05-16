Cirikidaveta out of Crusaders clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta will miss this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Crusaders due to injury.

The 24-year-old injured his nose during the first half of last week’s win against Moana Pasifika.

Head Coach, Mike Bryne says Cirikidaveta’s absence will truly have an impact on the forward pack, but players’ safety will always come first.

“It’s a shame for Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta because he has been one of the most consistent players for the past few weeks and it will be a shame for us and a shame for him, that he doesn’t get to play in his franchise area, he is a Tasman boy and would love to go in with the Crusaders boys.”

While Cirikidaveta is out, Byrne says he is tempted to keep the same line-up from last week’s clash, but it will all be determined after tomorrow’s injury assessment.

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.