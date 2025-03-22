Chiefs overpower Moana Pasifika with ease

Chiefs wing Leroy Carter tackles Tuna Tuitama of Moana Pasifika in Pukekohe. (Source: Photosport)

The Chiefs defeated Moana Pasifika 50-28 in a Super Rugby clash, with a dominant first-half performance that saw them lead 43-7 at the break.

Bradley Slater opened the scoring, followed by tries from Shaun Stevenson, Xavier Roe, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, and Manaaki Selby-Rickit.

In the second half, Moana Pasifika mounted a strong comeback, with Sama Malolo and Tuna Tuitama scoring, and William Havili adding an intercept try to narrow the gap to just eight points.

However, the Chiefs sealed the win with a late try from Samisoni Taukei’aho, maintaining their top spot on the ladder.

