Chiefs edge Crusaders in Super Rugby opener

In the opening match of the new Super Rugby Pacific season, the Waikato Chiefs secured a 33-29 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders in Hamilton.

The Chiefs took a commanding 27-10 lead at halftime with outstanding performances from Damian McKenzie, Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, and Etene Nanai-Seturo.

However, the Crusaders staged a comeback in the second half, scoring two quick tries to take a 29-27 lead.

Despite the Crusaders efforts to control the game with their scrum power and breakdown physicality, the Chiefs regained the lead with two late penalties from replacement flyhalf Josh Ioane.

The Crusaders errors in the first half were cited by captain Scott Barrett as a contributing factor to their defeat.